US is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, officials say, as international reluctance to send tanks to battlefront against Russians begins to erode while fighting rages on day 336.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launcher during offensive and assault drills, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

2200 GMT — Zelenskyy seeks modern tanks amid fighting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev needs decisions on real deliveries of modern tanks that would strengthen the country's defence.

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Decisions on real strengthening of our defence against 'terrorists'. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision."

While Berlin and Washington have not officially confirmed the news, sources say Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks.

Sacking officials linked to invasion was needed – Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy has said the dismissal of top officials following a major corruption scandal linked to the Russian invasion was "needed".

"It is fair, it is needed for our defence, and it helps our rapprochement with European institutions," he said during his evening address.

"We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies