Russia assaults cities and towns along boomerang-shaped front hundreds of kilometres long and pours more troops into eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as fighting enters its 56th day.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a Russian tank after recent battles at the village of Moshchun close to Kiev, on April 19, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'

A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in the last stronghold of Mariupol has said his forces were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours" and appealed for extraction in a Facebook post.

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said, sheltering at the besieged Azovstal factory, adding: "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."

Zelenskyy: Russia throwing everything it has at Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian military is throwing everything it has at Ukraine, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.

"They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine," he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

And despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, he said they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians. "The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world," he said.

He said the situation in Mariupol remains unchanged and is "as tough as possible," with the Russian military blocking all attempts to establish humanitarian corridors out of the city and "save our people." He said the Kremlin has not responded to a proposal to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the jailed leader of a pro-Russia party, for the Mariupol defenders.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies