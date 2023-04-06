Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 407th day.

The Polish government said it would send 10 more MiG fighter jets on top of four provided earlier. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kiev, as his fighters defended their eastern bastion of Bakhmut in the face of ongoing Russian assaults.

During a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Poland had been instrumental in getting Western allies to send battle tanks to Ukraine and he believed it could play the same role in a "planes coalition".

The Polish government said it would send 10 more MiG fighter jets on top of four provided earlier, but there has been no agreement from the United States or Ukraine's other major military backers to send the F-16 fighters Kiev has requested.

On the frontlines, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops faced a difficult situation in the battle for Bakhmut and the military would take "corresponding" decisions to protect them if they risked being encircled by Russian forces.

In Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron says that anyone helping "aggressor" Russia in Ukraine conflict would become "accomplice" pic.twitter.com/OhEU4awKYZ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 6, 2023

0526 GMT — Macron, von der Leyen to press China's Xi on Ukraine

French and EU leaders will seek to make Europe's case for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine in a Beijing meeting with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will be greeted late afternoon by the Chinese president at the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in the capital.

Macron, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day state visit, said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine, and that coming to China with von der Leyen serves to "underline the consistency of this approach".

Macron will be received in the morning by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and then by the head of China's top legislative body Zhao Leji, before a one-to-one meeting with Xi in the afternoon.

The pair will then give statements to the press, followed by a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen and, finally, a state dinner.

0339 GMT — Canada's Trudeau speaks to Biden, calls on Russia to release WSJ reporter

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has called for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges.

Russia's Federal Security Service said reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week because he was "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government".

The Wall Street Journal denied Gershkovich was spying. The White House has called the espionage charge, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years, "ridiculous".

"The prime minister and the president spoke about Russia’s illegal detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and called for his immediate release," Trudeau's office said in a statement following a telephone call between the leaders.

2200 GMT — Tough situation for Ukrainians in Bakhmut

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian troops are facing a difficult situation in the battle for Bakhmut and the military would take "corresponding" decisions to protect them if they risked being encircled by Russian forces.

"We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it," Zelenskyy said, refuting claims by Russian forces that they had captured the city, in ruins after months of attritional warfare and bombardment.

"For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there," Zelenskyy said, apparently referring to withdrawal.

The battle for Bakhmut, one of the last urban centres yet to fall to Russia in eastern Donetsk province, has proven one of the bloodiest of Russia's offensive, now in its 14th month.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies