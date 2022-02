Fast News

Ukraine faces a new wave of attacks as the battle for Kiev rages on the fourth day of Russia's military operation — which has prompted the West to announce more sanctions aimed at further isolating Moscow. Here are the latest updates:

Fighting on the streets has raged in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city where Russian troops have managed to enter, as Moscow says it has blocked two more cities. (AP)

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Ukraine rejects Belarus talks, proposes other locations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus, saying Minsk itself is complicit in Moscow's attacks on his country.

But he left the door open to talks in other locations, in what would be the first negotiations since Russia started its military operation on February 24.

"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them," Zelenskyy said in an address posted online on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kremlin said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

A Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries, and President Vladimir Putin's office.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko asked Kiev to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Türkiye to focus on 'peaceful resolution'

Türkiye’s diplomatic actions and coordination with allies will always focus on how to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications, has said.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he stressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine as Türkiye has "strong relations with both countries".

"We have repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution, but the war is a reality right now. The international community’s lack of unity over a number of regional and global issues has been a major problem just like it has over the Russia-Ukraine crisis," he added.

"This conflict brings us face to face with two tragedies," he said.

The first, he said, is the humanitarian challenge and Türkiye will do what’s necessary. "Just as we have been the leader on this front in other regional conflicts, we’ll do the same in this one."

"The second tragedy is the relentless attacks on truth. We are fully aware and working to confront disinformation and misinformation campaigns. In this war of information, we will stand with truth regardless of its source."

Türkiye believes in the constructive and creative power of diplomacy and tries to exhaust all diplomatic options in every crisis. This latest conflict is both unfortunate and unnecessary. We will try to prevent this war’s immediate and long-term consequences. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 27, 2022

UN reports at least 64 civilian deaths in Ukraine

At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency has said.

"As of 5:00 pm on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report.

It added the actual figures were likely to be "considerably higher".

Damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water. Hundreds of homes had been damaged, while bridges and roads hit by shelling, it said.

It cited the UN refugee agency as saying more than 160,000 people had been internally displaced and more than 116,000 forced to flee into neighbouring countries.

Zelenskyy: Past night was brutal for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated his allegation that Russia was hitting residential areas and said Moscow's actions verged on "genocide".

"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," he said in address posted online on Sunday.

"This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed."

"Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added, urging the world to scrap Russia's voting power at the UN Security Council.

Gazprom: Gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom has said Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continues normally, in line with requests from customers.

It said requests for gas via the route stand at 107.5 million cubic metres as of Sunday.

How much of a disaster can a total cut of Russian oil and gas supply create? pic.twitter.com/NFSdmUxnyA — TRT World (@trtworld) February 26, 2022

Finland to close airspace to Russian planes

Finland will close its airspace to Russian planes, joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka wrote in an overnight tweet.

He did not state when the measure would take effect.

A number of other countries — such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany and Poland — have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

China envoy postpones evacuation of citizens

China's envoy to Ukraine has said current conditions are too unsafe to evacuate citizens, days after the embassy said it would prepare plans to help people leave after the Russian attack.

In a video message on the embassy's official WeChat account on Sunday, Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong sought to dispel rumours he had left Kiev and reassure Chinese nationals left stranded in the war-torn country.

"We must wait until it is safe before leaving," said Fan from his office, seated in front of a Chinese flag and what appeared to be a fold-out camp bed frame.

"Last night was brutal."

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he is open to talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku but not Belarus, which allowed attacks on Ukraine from its territory, as a Kremlin delegation insists on meeting in Gomel pic.twitter.com/7CShsaunTB — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

Russian troops enter Kharkiv city

Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and fighting was under way there on the streets.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv," head of the regional administration Oleg Sinegubov said in a Facebook post on Sunday, urging residents not to leave shelters.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy," said Sinegubov.

The city administration in Kiev, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the west, said the capital remained completely under the control of Ukrainian forces despite clashes with "sabotage groups".

Meanwhile, Ukraine also said its forces downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from the territory of Belarus.

Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in Ukraine

Moscow has claimed its troops have "entirely" besieged the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk in the southeast.

"Over the past 24 hours, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk have been completely blocked by the Russian armed forces," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a blast was heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kiev city centre on Sunday.

It came minutes after an air raid siren was heard around 08:09 am local (0609 GMT), a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukraine 'establishing' legion for volunteers from abroad

Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Here's all you need to know about the common history of Russia and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/lWDeGHqArl — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

Ukraine: Missiles hit Vasylkiv town

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kiev, setting an oil terminal ablaze.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," the town's mayor, Natalia Balasinovich, said in an online video on Sunday.

Photographs and video online showed large flames rising in the night sky. Authorities warned residents of toxic fumes.

Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces had blown up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe”, and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.

Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces were unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway. The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

Ukraine pipeline operator says gas transit is normal

The transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continues normally and the pipeline has not been damaged by any blasts, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Sunday.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials had said Russian troops blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, but it was unclear if the affected section was part of a transit pipeline or a regional distribution network.

Putin hails 'heroism' of Russian special forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated members of special forces on their professional holiday, saying they fought "heroically" in Ukraine.

"Special gratitude to those who these days are heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbas," Putin said in a televised address on Sunday.

An oil depot in the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv, 35 km from the capital Kiev, has been hit by Russian missiles, the city’s mayor says pic.twitter.com/WQdl2ddLoU — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

Ukraine requests ICRC to repatriate Russian soldiers' bodies

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it is aware of requests by Ukraine’s UN ambassador and others to repatriate the bodies of Russian soldiers killed, but has no numbers.

Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted on Saturday that Ukraine has appealed to ICRC “to facilitate repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers” killed in Ukraine. An accompanying chart claimed 3,500 Russian troops have been killed.

Kyslytsya tweeted that parents in Russia should have a chance “to bury them with dignity.” “Don’t let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin hide scale of tragedy,” he urged.

Laetitia Courtois, ICRC’s permanent observer to the United Nations, told The Associated Press on Saturday night that the current security situation “is a primary concern and a limitation for our teams on the ground”, and “we therefore cannot confirm numbers or other details”.

Over 10,000 Arab students stranded in Ukraine

Thousands of young Arabs who took up studies in Ukraine are appealing to be rescued from a new nightmare — Russia's attack on the country.

More than 10,000 Arab students attend university in Ukraine, drawn to the former Soviet republic by a low cost of living and, for many, the lure of relative safety compared with their own troubled homelands.

Many have criticised their governments for failing to take concrete measures to repatriate them, and sought refuge in basements or the metro system. Few dared to cross the border into neighbouring Poland or Romania in search of sanctuary.

Among Arab countries, Morocco has the largest number of students in Ukraine, with around 8,000 enrolled in universities, followed by Egypt with more than 3,000.

"We left Iraq to escape war... but it's the same thing in Ukraine (now)," Ali Mohammed, an Iraqi student told AFP by telephone from the western city of Chernivtsi. "We are demanding to go home. We are waiting to be rescued," he said.

According to an Iraqi government official, there are 5,500 Iraqis in Ukraine, 450 of them students.

SWIFT waits for legal instruction to remove Russian banks

The SWIFT international payments system said it was preparing to implement Western nations' new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.

"We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction," it said in a statement.

The Western allies announced the moves in a joint statement as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin."

The central bank restrictions target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, and are meant to block Russia's ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value amid tightening Western sanctions.

First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT.⁰

It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022

Russia shuts airspace to planes from four more nations

Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow’s ties with the West plunge to new lows over its attack on Ukraine.

Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the measure was taken in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.

On Saturday, the agency also reported closing the Russian airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same.

Macron presses Lukashenko to get Russian troops out of Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine’s neighbour, quickly order Russian troops to leave, claiming Moscow has been given the green light to deploy nuclear arms there.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron denounced “the gravity of a decision that would authorise Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil,” a statement by the presidential palace said.

Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to “refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” the statement said.

Belarus was one of several axes used by Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Belarus the point to move toward the capital Kiev, a senior US defence official has said.

Macron has pushed persistently to try to claw out a ceasefire amid the attack, using the telephone to talk to all sides, diplomacy and sanctions by the European Union.

Air raid sirens continue in the Ukrainian capital city Kiev on Saturday, February 26, warning people to get to safety as Russia continues its attacks pic.twitter.com/SPtmz4rysP — TRT World (@trtworld) February 26, 2022

Elon Musk makes Starlink available for Ukraine

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian incursion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by a Ukrainian government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian assaults, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies