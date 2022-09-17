Fast News

Western leaders voice revulsion and outrage after Ukraine finds what it says is a mass grave outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum, as fighting enters its 206th day.

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Zelenskyy to speak at UNGA via video

UN member states have voted to make an exception to allow Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address next week's General Assembly by video, despite Russian opposition.

Of the 193 member states, 101 voted in favour of allowing Zelenskyy to "present a pre-recorded statement" instead of in-person as usually required.

Seven members voted against the decision including Russia, Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Syria. Nineteen states abstained.

Ukraine's UN mission had argued that Zelenskyy "cannot participate in-person at the meetings of the General Assembly due to ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."

