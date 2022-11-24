Fast News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls the attacks, which caused blackouts across the nation and in Moldova amid cold weather, "an obvious crime against humanity" as fighting enters its 274th day.

Ukraine invites the UN to send experts to examine and evaluate its critical infrastructure. (AP)

Thursday, November 24, 2022

All three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control have been reconnected to the electricity grid, according to Ukraine’s energy ministry.

Russian air strikes a day earlier had forced them to automatically disconnect.

"After yesterday's massive shelling, energy workers were able to unify the power system and reconnect three nuclear power plants to the power grid by morning," the ministry said on social media, adding that they should start supplying electricity by "this evening."

Russia continues to pound Ukraine's energy grid, knocking out power to large parts of the country. TRT World's Semir Sejfovic has more from Kiev pic.twitter.com/sYFeV3oZP2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 24, 2022

Russians, Ukrainians 'met in UAE' to discuss prisoner swap

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine have met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

The sources said the talks were being mediated by the Gulf Arab state and did not include the United Nations.

EU preparing ninth Russia sanctions package

The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said during a visit to Finland.

"We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a 9th sanctions package," von der Leyen told a news conference.

"And I'm confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners.

Over 80,000 Russian passports issued in ‘annexed’ Ukraine

Moscow has said it issued more than 80,000 Russian passports to residents of four Ukrainian territories since Russia claimed to have annexed the regions last month.

"After these four regions joined the Russian Federation in accordance with the law, over 80,000 people received Russian passports," Valentina Kazakova, Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in remarks reported by the Russian news agency, Tass.

In September, Russia held referendums in four regions of Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - and said residents had voted in favour of becoming part of Russia.

Hungary to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signed a decree to provide $195 million as his country’s contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to 18 billion euros in 2023.

However, the government said that it was willing to pay its share of support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than through the EU's joint borrowing.

"The government continues to be committed to take part in financial support to war-gripped Ukraine," the government said in the decree, which also says that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto should start talks with Ukraine to work out an agreement needed for the financial assistance.

Zelenskyy: Russian strikes on Ukraine grid crime against humanity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the United Nations Security Council to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness.

"Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror," Zelenskyy said via video link to the council chamber in New York, adding that hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya responded by complaining that it was against council rules for Zelenskyy to appear via video, and rejected what he called "reckless threats and ultimatums" by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.

Nebenzya said damage to Ukraine's infrastructure was caused by missiles fired by Ukrainian air defence systems that crashed into civilian areas after being fired at Russia's missiles and called on the West to stop providing Ukraine with air defence missiles.

