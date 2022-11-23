Fast News

New Russian strikes batter Ukraine's already failing electricity grid, causing blackouts across the nation and in neighbouring Moldova, attacks Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls "an obvious crime against humanity," as fighting enters its 274th day.

Ukraine invites the UN to send experts to examine and evaluate its critical infrastructure. (AP)

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Zelensky: Russian strikes on Ukraine grid 'crime against humanity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the United Nations Security Council to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.

"Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror," Zelenskyy said via video link to the council chamber in New York, adding that hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya responded by complaining that it was against council rules for ZelenskYy to appear via video, and rejected what he called "reckless threats and ultimatums" by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.

Nebenzya said damage to Ukraine's infrastructure was caused by missiles fired by Ukrainian air defence systems that crashed into civilian areas after being fired at Russia's missiles and called on the West to stop providing Ukraine with air defence missiles.

