Fast News

Ukraine makes an exasperated plea for Western weapons, and Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of eastern Donbass region, raising fears of a divided Ukraine as fighting enters its 33rd day.

Around 90 percent of those fleeing Ukraine are women and children according to the UN. (Reuters)

Monday, March 28, 2022

Nearly 3.9M people flee Ukraine: UN

3,862,797 Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian offensive began, an increase of 41,748 from the previous day's figures as the flow continues to slow, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has reported.

Of those who have left, 2.2 million have fled for neighbouring Poland, while more than half a million have made it to Romania. Nearly 300,000 have gone to Russia.

In total, more than 10 million people are now thought to have fled their homes, including nearly 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

Ukraine: No sign of Russian forces pulling back from Kiev

Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk has said.

"According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, then to surround Kiev. For now we don't see the movement of enemy forces away from Kiev," he told a televised briefing.

160,000 remain in Mariupol, mayor says

The mayor of Mariupol has said that around 160,000 people remain in the besieged port city, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

A “humanitarian catastrophe” would ensue if more evacuations are not possible, mayor Vadym Boychenko added.

Russian forces were preventing civilians from evacuating from the city and had been turning back some who tried to make it out, he said.

Mariupol is "beyond the line of humanitarian catastrophe", says port city’s mayor, adding 26 buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but that Russian forces had not agreed on safe passage pic.twitter.com/2sEYvxJt0i — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

North Macedonia declares Russian diplomats personas non grata

North Macedonia has declared five Russian diplomats personas non grata for violating diplomatic norms and ordered them to leave the country in five days, the foreign ministry has said in a statement.

The Russian ambassador in the country was informed the five people have carried out activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and had to leave, the ministry said.

"There will be an adequate response" from Russia, Interfax news agency quoted a source in the Russian embassy in Skopje as saying.

Russia expels three Slovakian diplomats

Russia has decided to expel three Slovakian diplomats in response to the expulsion of three employees of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia.

The diplomats were told them to leave the country within 72 hours, the foreign ministry said.

Slovakia expelled three Russian embassy staff earlier in March based on information from its secret service.

Russia to restrict visas for people from 'unfriendly countries'

Russia is preparing retaliatory visa measures that would restrict entry for citizens from "unfriendly countries", Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Russia is working on retaliatory measures to restrict visas for citizens of “unfriendly countries”, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



Here’s a list of countries Russia sees as “hostile” 👇 pic.twitter.com/AU99wEuBVR — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

Russia orders gas payments in roubles by March 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, central bank, and Gazprom company to switch the payments for the deliveries of gas to “unfriendly countries” to roubles by March 31.

The order was to implement “a set of measures to change to the Russian rouble the currency of payment for natural gas supplies to the European Union and other countries that have introduced restrictive measures against citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities.”

Putin also called for a report on the implementation of the assignment on March 31, a statement on the Kremlin website said.

Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in roubles

The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in roubles, the German energy minister has said.

Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.”

He said officials from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada met on Friday to coordinate their position and that European Union representatives also were present.

Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul 'the right step': Turkish parliament head

The talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials set to be held in Istanbul are the culmination of Türkiye’s relentless efforts to broker peace between the two sides, the Turkish parliament speaker has said.

He discussed the Ukraine crisis and Ankara’s push for peace between Moscow and Kiev in meetings with top Slovenian officials, including President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Igor Zorcic, speaker of Slovenia’s National Assembly.

“This is the right step. It is what needs to happen,” Mustafa Sentop said, adding that “Türkiye is the only country that has been in talks with both Ukraine and Russia since the beginning and has been striving for a cease-fire.”

As Russia’s Ukraine onslaught enters its second month, fighting has damaged or destroyed 8,000 km of roads and 10 million square metres of housing, Ukrainian economy minister says pic.twitter.com/i7ObJ4apfF — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

Romania tries to defuse mine found floating off Black Sea coast

A Romanian military dive team has been trying to defuse a mine detected some 70 kilometres offshore in the Black Sea, the defence ministry has said, one of several found drifting in recent days.

Russia's main intelligence agency said earlier in March that several mines had drifted to sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, a claim dismissed by Kiev as disinformation and an attempt to close off parts of the sea.

Russia adds German broadcaster to 'foreign agent' list

Russia's justice ministry has added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications.

Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in early March.

Independent Russian paper suspends operations

Leading independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which is edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, has suspended operations after receiving warnings from Russian authorities.

The newspaper reported being warned by Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator.

“After this we are stopping the release of the newspaper on the website, on (social) networks and on paper, until the end of the ‘special operation on the territory of Ukraine,’” the newspaper said in a statement.

Day 33 of Russia's Ukraine onslaught ⤵️



🔻 "Significant" new fires in Chernobyl nuclear plant zone

🔻 Shelling causes fire at fuel storage in Lutsk – 🇺🇦 emergency service

🔻 Russian troops gain in Luhansk – 🇷🇺 defence ministryhttps://t.co/bA4dqrCYNr pic.twitter.com/gw2p3rJiTy — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

Putin, Zelenskyy meeting needed once sides closer on key issues: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy should happen once the two sides are closer to agreeing on key issues.

Speaking to Serbian media outlets, Lavrov added that any meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy to exchange views on the conflict right now would be counter-productive.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said talks between negotiators from Moscow and Kiev have so far made no major breakthroughs as the delegations prepare for a new round of talks in Istanbul.

Ukraine halts civilian evacuations

Ukraine said it was pausing evacuations of civilians from besieged regions of the country because intelligence reports suggested Russian troops were planning attacks on humanitarian routes.

"Our intelligence has reported possible provocations by the occupiers on routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

Kremlin says Biden's comments on Putin a cause for concern

The Kremlin has said that US President Joe Biden's comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern.

Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would continue to closely follow Biden's statements.

Türkiye dispatches underwater demolition teams to deactivate mine detected in Black Sea off Igneada coast. This is the second one after a mine was deactivated in the Bosporus over the weekend pic.twitter.com/AtLI9W3LjV — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

Türkiye detects second naval mine in Black Sea

Türkiye’s defence ministry has said military teams were working to disable a second naval mine that was detected floating off the country's Black Sea coast.

On Monday, the ministry said Underwater Defence Teams that were dispatched to the site off the coast of Igneada, near the border with Bulgaria, had managed to secure the mine and were now working to “neutralise” it.

On Saturday, Turkish authorities closed the Bosporus — the landmark waterway between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara — to traffic as a precaution as the Turkish coast guard responded to reports of a drifting mine-like object which was later “neutralised.”

UK sees stalled flighting, Black Sea blockade

Russian forces have made no significant progress in the past 24 hours amid continuing supply problems and aggressive resistance from Ukrainian fighters, UK defence officials have said.

Poor morale and a lack of momentum have compounded the problems facing Russian forces, Britain’s Ministry of Defense claimed in its latest intelligence briefing. Heavy fighting continues around Mariupol as Russian forces try to capture the port on the Sea of Avov, which connects to the Black Sea, the ministry said in a briefing posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the ministry said Russia was maintaining a blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting off maritime trade with the country.

All parties concerned in confrontation with Russia except China: envoy

China’s ambassador to the US said that of all parties concerned in the Ukraine, only China has Russia’s ear.

Qin Gang said China was uniquely positioned to help peacefully resolve what he called “the crisis.” “Now, all parties concerned are in serious confrontation with Russia except China. Only China has the ear of Russia,” Qin said in an interview.

Qin blamed NATO’s eastward expansion for having provoked Russia. “Russia feels duped by NATO on its eastward expansion. It feels threatened and cornered,” Qin said.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, in phone call with Ukrainian FM Kuleba, discusses latest situation and today's round of talks in Istanbul between negotiators from both sides pic.twitter.com/Tzvm9PLpzC — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 28, 2022

New fires reported in Chernobyl exclusion zone

New fires have broken out in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Significant fires have started in the exclusion zone, which can have very serious consequences," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"However, today it is impossible to control and extinguish fires in full due to the capture of the exclusion zone by the Russian occupation forces." The International Atomic Energy Agency has said "the situation remained unchanged" in relation to safeguards at Chernobyl and other nuclear plants in Ukraine.

At least 1,100 Ukrainians evacuated in last 24 hours

At least 1,100 civilians have been evacuated in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

Iryna Vereshchuk, who is also minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, said in her daily briefing published on Instagram that civilians have been evacuated to safe areas through two humanitarian corridors.

Noting that they will continue to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said evacuations from the northeastern Sumy region will start on Monday.

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter's question while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/Kcdz5q4XPm — TRT World (@trtworld) March 27, 2022

Zelenskyy outlines agenda of fresh talks with Russia

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Türkiye this week will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his nation in his nightly address.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome."

Ukraine is prepared to consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia including nuclear-free status, he said, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin must meet with him to seek an end to the fighting.

Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

US President Joe Biden has said that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

For live updates from Sunday (March 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies