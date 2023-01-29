Fast News

Ukraine says talks are under way among Kiev and its allies about long-range missiles that it says are needed to fight Russia's aggression as conflict enters its 340th day.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

0634 GMT

Ukraine 'repels attack' around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control

Ukraine's military has said its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.

"Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting.

The Wagner Group said on the Telegram messaging app that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.

0130 GMT

North Korea hits out at US over Ukraine tank pledges

North Korea has criticised for a second day a US decision to send tanks to Ukraine, calling it a "criminal act against humanity" aimed at perpetuating an unstable international situation.

Washington's allegations that North Korea has provided arms to Russia are a "baseless" effort to justify its own military aid to Ukraine, Kwon Chung-keun, director of US affairs at North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

"The United States' attempt to slam offensive armed equipment such as the main tank, into Ukraine, ignoring the legitimate concerns and condemnation of the international community, is a criminal act against humanity aimed at perpetuating the unstable international situation," the statement said.

The baseless claims of North Korea-Russia arms deals are an "unacceptable and a grave provocation that must be responded to," Kwon added.

2300 GMT

Ukraine needs long-range missiles: Zelenskyy



President Volodymr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs long-range missiles to fight more effectively against the Russian army.

"Ukraine needs long-range missiles ... to deprive the occupier of the opportunity to place its missile launchers somewhere far from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities," he said in his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed the US-made ATACMS missile, which has a range of 297km. Washington has so far declined to provide the weapon.

