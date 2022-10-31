Fast News

The fiercest fighting in the Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters into 250th day.

A local resident works to extinguish a fire after shelling in the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, on October 23, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

Monday, October 31, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred.

"Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "The Russian attack was repelled."

US, China discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call and discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the US Department of State said in a statement.

Both diplomats underlined the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationships.

