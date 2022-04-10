Fast News

Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's northern region to focus on eastern and southern parts of the country, as the third round of prisoner swap is underway on the conflict's 46th day.

At least 1,766 civilians have been killed and 2,383 injured since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Feb 24, according to UN estimates. (AFP)

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Ukraine reports 5,600 'war crime' cases as shelling continues

Ukraine's prosecutor general has said her team documented 5,600 cases of "war crimes" perpetrated by the Russian government and its leading figures.

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky, Iryna Venediktova said the main case names over 500 people, including "top" Russian military personnel, politicians and "propaganda agents".

She added Vladimir Putin was a "main war criminal of the 21st century", but in accordance with international law, as long as the Russian president is in power he enjoys diplomatic immunity and cannot be persecuted unless the initiative is taken by the International Criminal Court.

Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one

Russian forces have fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said.

A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in separatist-controlled Luhansk, the region's governor said.

In the central city of Dnipro, one person was wounded when a building was hit. The shelling sparked a fire that was eventually put out, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post.

Ukraine agrees nine humanitarian corridors from the east



Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that Kiev agreed on the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel.

More than 170 'children died' due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, 177 children have died and 336 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General.

Children in the Donetsk, Kiev, and Kharkiv regions have been the most affected in the country, the office said in a statement. As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 938 educational institutions were damaged, with 87 of them completely destroyed.

More than 4.49 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

Ukraine: Russian troops running low on medicine

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian army has said Russian troops were running out of medicine and medical personnel, while they struggled to deal with an influx of injured soldiers.

Oleksandr Shputun, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Russia had established field hospitals in parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

He also said Russian forces were continuing to attack major Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Izyum and Mariupol.

Russian forces 'destroy' Ukrainian military convoy

Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax has reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

"Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in a statement.

Ukrainian military officials were not immediately available for comment. The report was not immediately verified.

Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has confirmed that Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Moskalkova said that among those exchanged to Russia, there were four employees of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and soldiers.

"Early this morning they landed on the Russian soil," Moskalkova said in an online post.

UK PM Johnson praises 'spirit' of Ukraine rail workers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the resilience of Ukrainian rail workers in the conflict with Russia when he took the train from Poland to Kiev to meet President Volodmyr Zelenskyy.

"I gather you are called the 'iron people'," the British leader said in a video address that was posted on Facebook on Sunday by Ukrainian railways spokesman Oleksandr Shevchenko.

Ukrainian trains have played a key role in evacuating civilians from conflict zones, while being targeted by shooting and shelling.

Ukraine: At least 19,300 Russian troops killed

At least 19,300 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 152 Russian aircraft, 137 helicopters, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 722 tanks, 1,911 armoured vehicles and 342 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

The Russians have also lost 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,384 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 55 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats, the military said.

In the bitter-cold early days of Russia's assault on Ukraine, Russian troops struggled to find shelter and warmth.



Thousands flee east Ukraine as Kiev readies for ‘big battles’

Ukraine has been preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of imminent Russian attacks.

"Ukraine is ready for big battles. Ukraine must win them, including in the Donbass. And once that happens, Ukraine will have a more powerful negotiating position," Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on national television, as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station a day earlier, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kiev.

Shelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

A school and a high-rise apartment building have been shelled early on Sunday in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

"Fortunately, no casualties," the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Protest in Chile against Russia's attacks

Dozens of protesters have gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Chile’s capital of Santiago to denounce Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Protesters unfurled a large banner featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The group included Ukrainians living in Chile.

Some protesters lay down on the ground and clutched stuffed animals to honor child victims of the attacks. A large banner read, “Stand with Ukraine.”

Russia: Over 704,000 people evacuated from ‘dangerous areas’ in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that more than 704,000 people have been evacuated from "dangerous areas" in Ukraine.

Around 26,676 people, including 3,447 children, were taken to Russia in the last 24 hours, Col-Gen Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 134, 299 people were rescued, including 716 in the past 24 hours, through a humanitarian aid corridor in the eastern direction from Mariupol.

Russian troops are retreating from the northern region of Ukraine while Moscow is focusing on eastern and southern parts of the country as the third round of prisoner swap is underway between rival parties on the conflict’s 46th day



Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not have time to wait

Ukraine's president reiterated his call for full embargo on Russian oil and gas, saying “Ukraine does not have time to wait.”

In his address amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for the introduction of “more painful restrictions” on Russian cash flows.

“Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait. When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately. It is necessary to act in a principled fashion,” he said. “And the oil embargo should be the first step. At the level of all democracies, the whole civilised world. Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them - to seek peace, to stop pointless violence.”

Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the conflict with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.

"Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page.

"From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state."

Civilians lined up for food after Russia's retreat

Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up for food donated by the local church in the battered Kiev suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of "war crimes" after Russian soldiers withdrew.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

“We have gathered together with the youth from our church and prepared food for the needy,” Denysyuk said. “We prepared pilaf, boiled eggs, prepared meat, sausages, noodles.”

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts 'peace-themed' tour

Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos on Saturday.

The tour aims to raise money for Ukraine's military in the fight against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict.

