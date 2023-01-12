Fast News

President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar would be armed with everything to keep Russian troops at bay in one of the bloodiest battles of the conflict - now in its 323rd day.

A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna, Luhansk region. (AFP)

Friday, January 13, 2023

04:45 GMT- US calls Russia’s replacement of commander ‘insanity’

The US State Department has called Russia's replacement of the commander of its war in Ukraine "insanity," saying numerous reshuffles would not change the result.

Asked by Anadolu Agency about the possible implications of the appointment of General Valery Gerasimov to take over from Sergei Surovikin three months later, spokesman Ned Price said:

"From our perspective, I'm reminded of one of the definitions of insanity, namely doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result," Price told reporters.

04:35 GMT - Ukraine supports Türkiye’s humanitarian proposal

“Last night, we talked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's new initiative on a humanitarian corridor. I said this is a very good idea and Ukraine supports it,” said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament commissioner for human rights, speaking at an international conference on the future of human rights in the 21st century in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Lubinets said the initiative could serve as "a new platform where the representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye will try to find solutions to many humanitarian problems."

No agreement has yet been reached.

2:00 GMT - US questions importance of Russian victory in Soledar

"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House, "and it certainly isn't going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down".

If Russia captured Soledar, it would likely use that position to intensify its assault on Bakhmut. Soledar is also home to cavernous salt mines, which could be a commercially lucrative asset.

23:00 GMT - Ukrainians holding on in Soledar: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar, which he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

He did not give more details. The mercenary group Wagner, run by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claims to have taken Soledar after intense fighting that it said had left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.

TRT World is unable to verify on-ground fighting reports independently.

Ukraine claims control over the salt mine and railway station, and says it made a "small advance" after several days of territorial losses



Zelensky has vowed to oversee the swift transfer of ammunition and equipment to Soledar and Bakhmut — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) January 12, 2023

Russian capture of Bakhmut might inflict a psychological blow to Ukraine, but not taking it might lead to even more grave consequences for Moscow’s standing, according to experts. (Elif Cansın Senol / TRTWorld)

22:30 GMT - Wagner Group's activities intolerable: US envoy

A senior US envoy has expressed strong concern about the activities of the Wagner Group and its alleged attempts to recruit soldiers in Serbia and elsewhere in the world.

The group has claimed control of Ukraine's Soledar town, saying it killed hundreds of Ukrainian troops there, a claim Kiev rejected.

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said he voiced these concerns during talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have seen that the Wagner Group is seeking to recruit soldiers from Serbia and elsewhere and that's something we think cannot stand," he told reporters after the meeting.

A clip of the members of Russia's Wagner Group walking through the residential area in the NW part of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine.



They seem pretty calm, and no sounds of battle can be heard (video is short though).



Geolocation in the tweet below. pic.twitter.com/cFr1Xdmc02 — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) January 12, 2023

For live updates from Thursday (January 12), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies