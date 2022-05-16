Fast News

After Russia shocked the world by entering Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down conflict – now in its 82nd day – the prospect of a bigger NATO, and an opponent buoyed by wins on and off the battlefield.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, in east Ukraine. (AP)

Ukraine restarts gas distribution stations, supplies in Kharkiv

Ukraine's gas transit system operator has said that it had resumed operations at two distribution stations in the Kharkiv region and restarted gas supply to more than 3,000 consumers.

Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia attacked on February 24, forcing Moscow's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kiev before making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

"Both stations were shut down due to damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostilit ies," the operator said in a statement, adding that the damages have now been repaired. Some 54 gas distribution stations in seven regions of Ukraine remain shut down, the operator added.

