Ukraine's Zelenskyy doubles down on a call for direct talks with Russia’s Putin as the key to ending Moscow's onslaught, now in its 27th day.

Zelenskyy said that Kiev will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbass region. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Ukraine forces recapture key Kiev suburb

Ukrainian forces have retook a strategically important suburb of the capital, as troops forced Russian forces out of the Kiev suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has said.

The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kiev from the northwest.

The ministry also said that their forces were still defending crucial port city of Mariupol and had destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex.

No new agreements on corridors to evacuate civilians - Kiev

Ukraine has reportedly focused its efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on the city of Mariupol, but a new agreement with Russia to allow safe passage for trapped residents has not been announced.

"We are focusing on evacuations from Mariupol," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She listed a number of places from where buses would try to evacuate civilians but Mariupol was not among them. She also made no mention of any new agreements with Russia on establishing "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate civilians.

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108 million cubic metres for March 22, up from 104.7 million cubic metres for March 21.

58,000 people fleeing Ukraine have taken shelter in Türkiye

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian incursion have taken shelter in Türkiye, the world’s top refugee-hosting country, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Speaking during a live broadcast on TV NET, Soylu said 58,000 Ukrainians had arrived in Türkiye since the start of the conflict and his country had never discriminated against refugees based on their country of origin or ethnicity.

He noted that Türkiye hosts some 3.75 million Syrian refugees and the government’s perspective on the issue of migration was different than that of Europe’s.

Greece does not expect Ukraine crisis to derail economy ‘at the moment’

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has said he did not "at the moment" expect the Ukraine crisis to derail Greek economic growth while speaking at a banking conference in Athens.

The Greek economy is forecast to grow by around 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to discuss deal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

"It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion," Zelenskyy said late on Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

Zelenskyy said that Kiev will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbass region held by Russian-backed separatists after a ceasefire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine

Japan has said it "strongly protests" Russia's decision to abandon talks on a World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's strong response to the Russian assault of Ukraine.

"The latest situation occurred as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and Russia's attempt to shift the issue to Japan-Russia relations is extremely unjustified and absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament.

Japan "strongly protests," he added, condemning Russia for its actions to "unilaterally change the status quo by force."

