Meanwhile, Kremlin-backed officials in occupied southern Ukraine begin issuing Russian passports to residents as Moscow seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country amid its military offensive – now in its 110th day.

Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control. (AFP)

Monday, June 13, 2022

Ukrainian, Russian forces fight for 'every metre' in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting for "literally every metre" in Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, as fighting intensified in an eastern region where the country's top commander said the land "is covered in blood".

Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control.

Russia's massed artillery in that region gave it a tenfold advantage, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. But, "despite everything, we continue to hold positions", he said.

Russia earns $98B from fuel exports in 100 days of Ukraine conflict: report

Russia has earned $98 billion (93 billion euros) from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of the in Ukraine, with most sent to the European Union, according to research report.

The report from the independent, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) comes as Kiev urges the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off the Kremlin's financial lifeline.

According to the report, the EU took 61 percent of Russia's fossil fuel exports during the period, worth about $60 billion (57 billion euros). The top importers were China at $13.22 (12.6 billion euros), Germany $12.7 billion (12.1 billion euros) and Italy $8.2 (7.8 billion euros).

Amnesty accuses Russia of 'war crimes' in Kharkiv, killing hundreds

Amnesty International has accused Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine, saying attacks on Kharkiv, many using banned cluster bombs, had killed hundreds of civilians.

"The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," the rights group said in a report on Ukraine's second biggest city.

"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells ," it said, adding, "The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population."

