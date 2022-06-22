Fast News

Russia warns Lithuania of "serious" consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to Kaliningrad exclave while Kremlin forces make gains in Ukraine's strategic Donbass region in the ongoing offensive, now in its 119th day.

Ukrainian troop move by tanks on a road of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Ukrainian and Russian forces remained entrenched in eastern Ukrainian battlegrounds, a day of commemoration in both countries to mark the anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Fighting in the months-long conflict has favoured Russia in recent weeks because of its huge edge in artillery firepower, a fact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged in his address.

"Thanks to tactical maneuvers the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defences in the Luhansk region," he said. "That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are also pressing strongly in the direction of Donetsk."

"And just as actively as we are fighting for a positive decision by the European Union on Ukraine's candidate status, we are also fighting every day for modern weaponry for our country. We don't let up for a single day," Zelenskyy said, urging those nations supporting his country to speed up arms deliveries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies