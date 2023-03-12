Fast News

Russian forces make progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, focus of the 382-day conflict's longest ground battle.

A Ukrainian officer kneels next to the coffins of Ukrainian servicemen Oleg Khomyuk, 52, and his 25-year-old son Mykyta, killed in combat in Bakhmut. (AFP)

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Ukraine and Russia have claimed that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut, with Kiev fending off unabating attacks and a small river that bisects the town now marking the new front line.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.

While Moscow did not specify Bakhmut casualties, the eastern Donetsk town, now nearly deserted, has been the site of one of the bloodiest and longest battles of the year-long war.



Both sides have admitted to suffering and inflicting significant losses in Bakhmut, while the exact number of casualties is difficult to independently verify.

2300 GMT — Ukraine's Kuleba urges Germany to send more ammunition and train up pilots

Ukraine's foreign minister has urged Germany to speed up supplies of ammunition and to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Dmytro Kuleba told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that ammunition shortages were the "number one" problem in Ukraine's attempt to repel Russia's invasion.

He said German weapons manufacturers had told him at the Munich Security Conference last month they were ready to deliver but were waiting for the government to sign contracts.

"So the problem lies with the government," Kuleba was quoted as saying.

2000 GMT — Ukraine slams 'terrorist attacks' after shelling in Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced what he called "brutal terrorist attacks" by pro-Moscow units after Russian shelling killed three civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Zelenskyy said the three people killed in Kherson had gone to a store to buy groceries.

"I would like to support all our cities and communities that are subjected to brutal terrorist attacks," he said in his new address.

"The evil state uses a variety of weapons ... to destroy life and leave nothing human behind. Ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground are a self-portrait of Russia."

