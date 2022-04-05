Fast News

Russia faces global revulsion after its pullout from Kiev outskirts reveals streets strewn with corpses of what appears to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range in the ongoing offensive, now in its 41st day.

Russian forces will try to capture more territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and will also try to take control of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine's top envoy says. (AP)

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Ukraine: Situation in Mariupol much worse than Bucha

Ukraine has said that what happened in the city of Bucha is just the "tip of the iceberg” and the situation in Mariupol is much worse.

"Ukraine won the battle for Kiev, but the war goes on," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said at a joint news conference in Warsaw with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

Noting that his country is preparing for a new large-scale offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine, Kuleba said Russian forces will try to capture more territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and will also try to take control of the city of Mariupol.

The horrors that we’ve seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes that have been committed by the Russian Army in the territory of Ukraine so far Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister

Ukraine's president forms delegation for talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the official creation of a delegation for talks with Russia.

According to a statement by the President's Office, the decree was signed "to form a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations with the Russian Federation on the preparation and approval of a draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine.”

David Arakhamia, the leader of the parliamentary group of the ruling Servant of the People's Party, who also led the peace talks in Istanbul last week, has been appointed head of the delegation.

Russia urged not to use land mines

A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines has urged Russia to halt the use in Ukraine of these weapons that too often kill and maim civilians.

Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and this year’s president of the state parties to the 1997 convention banning the production and use of land mines, expressed deep concern at media reports that Russia is using land mines in its attack in Ukraine.

She pointed to Human Rights Watch which said on March 29 that Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technician located banned ant-personnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region a day earlier.

Zelenskyy to address UNSC

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council for the first time at a meeting on Tuesday that is certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings allegedly by the Russian forces in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

The United Kingdom holds the council presidency this month and announced that the Ukrainian leader will speak at the open meeting.

'No place for Russia on UN Human Rights Council'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about events in Bucha in what appear to be deliberate killings in the town on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

"No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account."

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions, and Russia's suspension from the UN's premier human rights body, the Human Rights Council.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies