Russia has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since the beginning of its incursion on February 24, even as the most significant assault on a European state since World War II continues on its 20th day.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol in the streets during the ongoing Russian attacks in Odessa, Ukraine on March 14, 2022. (AA)

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue on Tuesday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday while urging Russian soldiers to stop fighting, saying: "I'm offering you a chance to survive."

Zelenskyy also said he spoke with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

“Stop the war. Do not believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here”



An employee at Russia’s state-affiliated Channel One television interrupts a live news broadcast protesting against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vC8bOp8J0s — TRT World (@trtworld) March 14, 2022

Ukraine says Russia forces retreat at Mariupol

The Ukrainian military has repelled a Russian attempt to take control of the strategic port of Mariupol, its General Staff said in a statement, adding Russian forces retreated after suffering losses.

The Russian military has besieged the Azov Sea port city of 430,000 for a week and a half, leaving its residents desperate for power, water and food.

More than 2,500 residents of Mariupol have been killed by the Russian shelling, Kiev says.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman, baby die after 'Russia bombing' in Ukraine's Mariupol

Russian air strikes targeting a military base in Yavoriv have rattled nerves in neighbouring Poland and sent another wave of refugees scrambling to cross the border to safety pic.twitter.com/dv7Nkrbzxd — TRT World (@trtworld) March 15, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies