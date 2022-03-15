Russia has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since the beginning of its incursion on February 24, even as the most significant assault on a European state since World War II continues on its 20th day.
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue on Tuesday – Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday while urging Russian soldiers to stop fighting, saying: "I'm offering you a chance to survive."
Zelenskyy also said he spoke with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."
"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."
“Stop the war. Do not believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here”— TRT World (@trtworld) March 14, 2022
An employee at Russia’s state-affiliated Channel One television interrupts a live news broadcast protesting against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vC8bOp8J0s
Ukraine says Russia forces retreat at Mariupol
The Ukrainian military has repelled a Russian attempt to take control of the strategic port of Mariupol, its General Staff said in a statement, adding Russian forces retreated after suffering losses.
The Russian military has besieged the Azov Sea port city of 430,000 for a week and a half, leaving its residents desperate for power, water and food.
More than 2,500 residents of Mariupol have been killed by the Russian shelling, Kiev says.
Russian air strikes targeting a military base in Yavoriv have rattled nerves in neighbouring Poland and sent another wave of refugees scrambling to cross the border to safety pic.twitter.com/dv7Nkrbzxd— TRT World (@trtworld) March 15, 2022
