Fast News

Barrage of Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalates Moscow's offensive to the west of the country as fighting rages elsewhere on 19th day of the assault.

Besieged Ukrainians hold out hope that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate. (Reuters)

Monday March 14, 2022

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine

Diplomats are due to resume talks today, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Video-conference talks will take place between Ukraine and Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, has said.

Besieged Ukrainians hold out hope that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border.

Zelenskyy vows to keep negotiating with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will continue negotiating with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin. But so far, his requests have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia has a “clear task” to do everything to ensure a meeting between the two presidents, Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation.

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia

The US and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome amid mounting tensions between the two countries over Russia's operation in Ukraine and as the US said Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.

In advance of the talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said.

Sullivan will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it continues to support Russia, and warn of the isolation China could face globally, US officials say.

Chechen Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramazan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has reported that he is in Ukraine alongside Russian forces who are leading an offensive in the country.

Kadyrov, who is accused by international NGOs of serious human rights violations in the tightly controlled Caucasus republic, posted a video on Telegram of himself in military uniform studying plans around a table with soldiers in a room.

"The other day we were about 20 km from you Kiev Nazis and now we are even closer," Kadyrov wrote. He called on Ukrainian forces to surrender "or you will be finished".

Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures

Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities via calls, letters and in-person visits. They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticised the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.

The targeted companies include Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the journal.

Ukraine offensive must end: Russian billionaire

The Russian offensive in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be stopped or there will be a global food crisis as fertiliser prices are already too high for many farmers, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said.

"The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace," Melnichenko, 50, who is Russian but was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mother, told Reuters news agency in a statement.

Zelenskyy urges Ukraine no-fly zone or 'Russian rockets will fall' on NATO soil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.

He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry releases hypothetical video of Paris getting bombed and calls on NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent Russian aerial attacks.



"Just think if this were to happen to another European capital," the video says. pic.twitter.com/StIfNgb4d4 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 14, 2022

For Sunday (March 13) live updates click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies