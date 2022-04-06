Fast News

Ukraine tells residents in its eastern Luhansk region to get out, claiming Russian troops are preparing for a new offensive in the Donbass area as Moscow's multi-front offensive enters its 42nd day.

Ukrainian authorities said rail connections in the Donetsk region of Donbass had been damaged this week and took several hours to repair. (AP)

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Ukraine's Luhansk region tells civilians to evacuate

Ukrainian authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk have hoped to evacuate civilians through five "humanitarian corridors" and urged residents to get out "while it is safe."

Ukraine has said Russian troops that attacked on February 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas area, which includes Luhansk.

"We will take everyone out if the Russians allow us to get to the meeting places (for evacuation). Because, as you can see, they don't always observe ceasefires," the Luhansk region governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"I appeal to every resident of the Luhansk region - evacuate while it is safe ... While there are buses and trains - take this opportunity."

UK: World must act to stop 'mass murder' in Ukraine

The world must act to stop the mass murder in Ukraine, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said, comparing reports of civilian killings by Russian troops to a 1995 genocide in Bosnia.

Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.

"This is mass murder on an unprecedented scale in Europe. We haven't seen the likes of this I think since 1995," he told BBC television.

British exhibitions group Hyve to sell its business assets in Russia

British exhibitions group Hyve Group has said it proposed to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo for a maximum price of $93.96 million, as it looks to exit the country following its attacks on Ukraine.

UK to donate fleet of ambulances to Ukraine



The British government has announced that it will supply a fleet of ambulances to Ukraine.

Around 20 ambulances will be sent to the conflict-stricken east European nation, where healthcare services have been stretched to the breaking point since Russia launched its attacks.

“The UK government has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and provided them with the lifesaving medical equipment they need,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

Russian border guards come under fire

A Russian regional official has said that border guards in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine had come under fire.

"Yesterday, on April 5, they tried to fire mortars at the position of our border guards in the Sudzhansky district," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region. "Russian border guards returned fire... There were no casualties or damage on our side."

Russia last week accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, but a senior Ukrainian official denied responsibility.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to volumes requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.

Hungary's foreign ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador

Hungary's foreign ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what it called his offensive statements on Hungary's stance regarding Russia's attacks.

"It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to a landslide win by the ruling party in Sunday's elections.

UK: heavy fighting continues in Ukraine's Mariupol

Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes have continued in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," British military intelligence said.

"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender."

After the Ukrainian president had walked through the streets of Bucha, he sent a message to the mothers of Russian soldiers he and many others accuse of war crimes.



US announces $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced another $100 million in American military aid would be sent to Ukraine following reports of atrocities allegedly committed there by Russian forces.

"I have authorised, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-armour systems," Blinken said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine army holding Russians back in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces still are trying to push deep into Ukraine in the east, but the Ukrainian army is holding them back.

In his daily night-time video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was aware that Russia was gathering up reinforcements for another offensive. Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is outnumbered both in troops and equipment.

Zelenskyy also said he and Western leaders have discussed a new round of sanctions against Russia. "After what the world saw in Bucha, the sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of the war crimes committed by the occupiers."

Russia's Alfa Bank to face new US sanctions – report

The United States will announce new sanctions on Russia's Alfa Bank as soon as Wednesday, US media report, as President Joe Biden's administration plans to further punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

