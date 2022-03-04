Fast News

Russian troops battle for control of Ukrainian city, home to biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, in bid to cut off the country from sea, as Kiev calls on citizens to resist the invasion running on its ninth day.

UN atomic watchdog agency has expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors. (TRTWorld)

Friday, March 4, 2022

Ukraine official: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire

Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Zaporizhzhia plant has said.

"We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire," Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram on Friday. "There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian troops to stop attacking the power plant.

"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire," Kuleba tweeted referring to the 1986 accident in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant when the country was part of the Soviet Union, considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country's power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city's outskirts and said the plant was on fire.

A government official told The Associated Press that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the plant, which provides about 25 percent of Ukraine's power generation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released.

A video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors.





For live updates from Thursday (March 3) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies