Ukrainian forces can retake Kherson city from Russian troops, says US, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its military offensive against its neighbour, as fighting enters its 254th day.

The Joint Coordination Centre officials sail through cargo ships as they wait to pass the Istanbul strait. (Reuters)

Friday, November 4, 2022

G7 calls on Russia to extend grain deal - US official

Group of Seven foreign ministers have urged Russia to prolong a deal allowing safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine at a meeting in western Germany, a senior US State Department official said.

"Everyone agreed on the need to extend the Black Sea grain initiative," the official said.

The ministers also agreed on the need for a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure, he added.

Türkiye vows to send grain, fertilisers to countries in need

Türkiye has pledged to send grain and fertilisers to the least developed and developing countries especially in Africa.

Urging to take solid steps for grain and fertilizers to be sent to underdeveloped countries at the upcoming G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa.

Speaking at the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO, Erdogan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says Russian shelling targeting energy infrastructure leaves millions in the dark.

Zelenskyy: Russian strikes leave 4.5 million without power

Around 4.5 million people across Ukraine are affected by power cuts caused by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged.

"Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption ... the very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way," Zelenskyy said.

Time to focus on extending grain deal — Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Black Sea grain deal signed in Istanbul, over a phone call.

"President Erdogan stated that now it is necessary to focus on extending the duration of the Istanbul Agreement," a statement from the Turkish presidency said.

Guterres thanked Erdogan for his efforts to ensure the resumption of the grain corridor.

Ukraine touts 'irrefutable evidence' of no dirty bomb

The UN atomic agency's conclusion is "obvious" given "irrefutable evidence" showing the absence of any dirty bomb, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said.

"The conclusion of the IAEA today is quite obvious," Zelenskyy said.

We have given them full freedom of action at the relevant facilities, and we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any 'dirty bombs'."

