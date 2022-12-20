Fast News

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met and chatted with the military personnel. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Ukraine's president visits front-line city in country's east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia's war, his office said.

The eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles" between Ukraine's defenders and Russia's invading forces, the president's office in Kiev said.

The office said that Zelenskyy met and chatted with military personnel.

Greenland suspends fishing agreement with Russia

Greenland has suspended its fishing agreement with Russia for next year, according to the ministry of fisheries.

The ministry of the autonomous Danish territory told AFP news agency that it had informed Russian authorities that "due to the decline of stock for several species, there is no possibility of exchanging quotas for 2023".

Since 1992 the agreement has mainly allowed Greenland to fish for Russian cod in the Barents Sea, while Russian fishermen have been able to access halibut in Greenlandic waters.

Russia to gift land to veteran soldiers of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree stating that free land plots in the suburbs of Moscow, Crimea and Sevastopol will be given to veteran soldiers who participated in the war in Ukraine and received outstanding merit awards.

The decree on additional measures to support the army was published on the official website of the Russian State Law Information System.

In addition, social support is expected for the relatives of soldiers who died in the “special military operation” area during the conflict or due to illness.

Ukraine has right to defend its territory, decide its future - US

The US State Department stressed that Ukraine has a right to defend its territory and decide its future.

Asked about comments by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recommending a ceasefire line between Ukraine and Russia based on the borders before February 24, spokesperson Ned Price said “Mr. Kissinger was speaking as a private citizen.”

"We firmly believe that Ukraine, and only Ukraine, has the right to decide its future,” he told reporters.

Situation extremely difficult in several Ukrainian areas - Putin

President Vladimir Putin said the situation in four areas of Ukraine that Moscow has declared are part of Russia was "extremely difficult" as Kiev renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets.

To Russian security agencies operating in Ukraine, he said late on Monday in comments translated by Reuters: "Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult."

Putin's move to annex the areas was condemned by Kiev and its Western allies as illegal.

Russia won't 'steal' Christmas: Kiev mayor unveils festive tree

Kiev officials illuminated a Christmas tree in the city centre, refusing to let Russia "steal" the festive season from Ukrainian children.

The day, which started with swarms of attacks on critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, ended with the unveiling of the 12-metre (40-feet) high artificial tree decorated with white peace doves.

A few dozen residents braved the sub-zero temperatures to admire the tree located next to the Saint Sophia Cathedral and its emblematic golden domes -- and take selfies.

Among them, tour operator Natalya rejoiced, telling AFP that the tree "brings a festive mood in such a difficult time."

Putin insists no plan to absorb Belarus

President Vladimir Putin denied plans to absorb Belarus as he paid a rare visit to the country whose President Alexander Lukashenko assisted his offensive on neighbouring Ukraine.

Putin flew into Minsk with his defence and foreign ministers in tow, hours after Russian forces launched a swarm of attack drones at critical infrastructure in Kiev, which provoked emergency blackouts in a dozen regions.

Putin said that Russia and Belarus -- slapped with new Western sanctions since President Lukashenko was declared the winner of a sixth term in 2020 elections widely criticised as fraudulent -- were "united by a common history and spiritual values".

