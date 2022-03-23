Fast News

Russian forces bomb areas of Ukraine's capital Kiev and US President Biden arrives in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on Moscow's military offensive, running into its 29th day.

New York City raises the Ukrainian flag in Bowling Park in the heart of the financial district of New York City, on March 23, 2022. (AA)

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges global protests against Russia's assault



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Russia's offensive in his country.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelenskyy said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

In a passionate speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's assault, Zelenskyy urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24... and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody offensive. "Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelenskyy said.

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine in new support



Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost $40 million to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

British PM Boris Johnson will announce the new package of support on Thursday at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings while also signalling a willingness to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities further, his office said.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said.

WHO: 64 instances of attacks on health care since Ukraine assault began

The World Health Organization has said it had verified 64 instances of attacks on health care in Ukraine between February 24 and March 21 resulting in 15 deaths and 37 injuries.

Close to 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced in the one month of the Russian assault, with one in three of them suffering from a chronic health condition, according to the global health agency.

Pressure has been mounting on medical professionals and volunteers from Ukraine and abroad to keep the country's healthcare system going, since the start of the Russian incursions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies