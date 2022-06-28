Fast News

Western allies vow to boost NATO's defences and back Ukraine till the end as Moscow demands Kiev surrender and fierce fighting enters its 126th day.

"We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," says President Zelenskyy. (AP)

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Zelenskyy says Putin has become 'a terrorist'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of becoming "a terrorist" leading a "terrorist state", urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations and calling for the UN team to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

In a virtual address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable.

"We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," Zelenskyy said, warning that otherwise Russia's "terrorist activity" will spread to other European countries and Asia, singling out the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Kazakhstan. "Putin has become a terrorist," he said. "Daily terrorist acts, without weekends. Every day they are working as terrorists."

