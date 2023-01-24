Fast News

Reports of a fresh scandal in Ukraine, which has a long history of shaky governance, come while European countries bicker over giving Kiev German-made Leopard 2 tanks - as the fighting rolls into day 335.

Zelenskyy did not identify the officials to be replaced. (AFP)

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels.

“There are already personnel decisions – some today, some tomorrow – regarding officials at various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in law enforcement,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday.

He did not identify the officials to be replaced and said part of the crackdown would involve toughening oversight on travelling abroad for official assignments.

A top ally of Zelenskyy said corrupt officials would be "actively" jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach.

Here are other developments:

0623 GMT - Deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office tenders resignation

Kyrylo Tymoshenko said he had asked President Zelenskyy to relieve him of his duties.

"I thank the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

0333 GMT – Hungary to oppose any EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

Hungary will not support any sanctions by the European Union that restrict Hungarian-Russian nuclear cooperation, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

Szijjarto's remarks came at a meeting of the foreign ministers of EU countries in Brussels.

"We will not support any step, no matter how small, that restricts Hungarian-Russian nuclear cooperation,'' Szijjarto said of a new sanctions package planned by the EU against Russia.

He said sanctions harm the bloc more than they do Russia.

0135 GMT – Russia's new army plan considers NATO's expansion, Ukraine - chief of staff

Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has said that the new plan on changes to the country's armed forces considers possible NATO expansion and the use of Ukraine against Russia.

"The plan is approved by the President of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin) and can be adjusted when existing and new threats to the military security of the Russian Federation change," Gerasimov told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

"Today, such threats include the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden, as well as the use of Ukraine as a tool for waging a hybrid war against our country."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies