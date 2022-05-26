Fast News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows to defend his country's territory while President Putin issues order to fast track Russian citizenship for residents of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as fighting stretches to its 92nd day.

The Russian army is engaged in an intense battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbass. (AFP)

Ukraine's Zelenskyy rebuffs calls to cede land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.

Those "great geopoliticians" who suggest this are disregarding the interests of ordinary Ukrainians – "the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace," he said in his nightly video address to the nation. "We always have to think of the people and remember that values are not just words.”

Zelenskyy compared those who argue for giving Russia a piece of Ukraine to those who in 1938 ceded territory to Hitler in hopes of preventing World War II. The interests of Ukraine should not be outweighed by "the interests of those in a hurry to meet the dictator again," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters