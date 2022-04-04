Fast News

Russia says it is focusing its offensive on Ukraine's east but it continues to strike cities elsewhere in a fight – now in its 40th day – that has left thousands dead and forced more than four million to flee.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy appears on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (AFP)

Monday, April 4, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he said.

Ukraine: Region cut off from aid to reopen

The Ukrainian military has said that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The news agency RBK Ukraina said the road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kiev is to reopen to some traffic later on Monday.

Chernihiv is a city 80 miles north of Kiev and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. The mayor said on Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 percent of the city.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies