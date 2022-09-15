Fast News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hears firsthand what people in recaptured northeastern towns experienced under Russian forces while a major city struggles to contain damage to its water system from Russian attacks, as fighting enters its 204th day.

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks to address UN; Russia opposes

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is due to consider a proposal for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.

Diplomats expect Russia to call a vote on the proposed decision, which has been drafted by Ukraine. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia opposed allowing Zelenskyy to speak via video.

"Zelenskyy travels perfectly well around the country ... but he can't come here. And if you can't come, that means you send your representative to speak at the General Assembly," Nebenzia told reporters.

US senators' bill designates Russia a 'terror sponsor'

Democratic and Republican US senators have introduced a bill that would designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden's administration.

"The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, citing the killings of civilians and other "brutal, cruel oppression" in Ukraine.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the designation would send a strong signal of support for Kiev but also to US allies while imposing stiff penalties on Russia like allowing it to be sued in US courts for its actions in Ukraine and tightening sanctions.

