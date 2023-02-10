Fast News

President Zelenskyy asks his Western allies for more weapons, saying "a Ukraine that is winning" its fight with Russia should become a member of EU, arguing the bloc won't be complete without it, as fighting enters its 352nd day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian troops in frontline near the Vuhledar town in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, February 10, 2023

0053 GMT — Feared Russian offensive begins

Ukrainian officials in the east, scene of the fiercest fighting in the war with Russia, have said an anticipated fresh offensive by Moscow is under way, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several European leaders were ready to supply aircraft he has sought.

Asked on Ukrainian television if he agreed that the Russian offensive had already begun, Pavlo Krylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Thursday: "Yes, definitely."

Around eastern towns like Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar that have witnessed some of the bloodiest battles of the war, "the enemy's forces and means are escalating there with daily intensity. They are trying to ... seize these areas and key cities ... to score new successes," he said.

Zelenskyy, who was due to return to Kiev on Friday, said in Brussels that several European Union leaders told him at a summit they were ready to equip Ukraine with aircraft including fighter jets. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies