Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbass region, President Zelenskyy says, describing the Russian tactics as "crazy," as fighting enters its 246th day.

Bakhmut town has been the next target of Russian forces in their slow advance through Donetsk region since taking Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk towns in June and July. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Zelenskyy reports 'fiercest' fighting near Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his army was fighting ferocious battles with Russian forces in the eastern region of Donetsk.

"The situation on the front line hasn't changed significantly," Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation.

"The fiercest battles are in the Donetsk region, towards (the cities of) Bakhmut and Avdiyivka."

In the training of Russian armed forces, drills for massive nuclear strikes will be held — Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu pic.twitter.com/puvU2VnV6L — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 26, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies