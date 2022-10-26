Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbass region, President Zelenskyy says, describing the Russian tactics as "crazy," as fighting enters its 246th day.
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Zelenskyy reports 'fiercest' fighting near Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his army was fighting ferocious battles with Russian forces in the eastern region of Donetsk.
"The situation on the front line hasn't changed significantly," Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation.
"The fiercest battles are in the Donetsk region, towards (the cities of) Bakhmut and Avdiyivka."
In the training of Russian armed forces, drills for massive nuclear strikes will be held — Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu pic.twitter.com/puvU2VnV6L— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 26, 2022
