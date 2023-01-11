Fast News

Kiev says its forces are still holding on to positions in eastern mining town of Soledar, withstanding assaults of Russian soldiers and mercenaries, as fighting enters its 321st day.

The battle for Soledar raged in e astern Ukraine, with Russia's mercenary Wagner Group claiming to have taken control of the salt mining town as its fighters poured fire on a pocket of resistance. (AA)

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Ukraine’s military denied that Russian forces have taken control of Soledar, comparing the intensity of battles in the area to fighting in World War Two.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through the front lines.

“The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now”, he said.

“There is a complicated situation there”.

He added that the military command was “working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine”.

TRT World is unable to verify on-ground fighting reports independently.

Kremlin calls not to rush in declaring victory

The Kremlin said it was important not to "rush" to declare victory in Soledar, hours after Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed it had seized control of the town in east Ukraine.

"Let's wait for official announcements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that there was a "positive dynamic in advances" in Soledar and saluted the "heroism of our fighters."

"Tactical successes, of course, are very important," he added.

In the early hours, Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his fighters controlled the salt mining city, while also saying some "urban battles" were still being fought in its centre.

Wagner claims control

Russian mercenary group Wagner is claiming control of Soledar while also saying "urban battles" were still being fought.

Both sides have said the battle for Soledar, known for its salt mines, has been intense and bloody. Its fall would mark a significant victory for Moscow's forces.

Soledar, in the Donetsk region, lies 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the city of Bakhmut, which Russia has been trying to seize for months.

Russia says it is making military progress

The Kremlin said that it was making progress in military operations around Soledar and that it had "positive momentum".

Kiev said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in Donetsk region.

Russian, Ukrainian rights officials meet in Türkiye

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets met in the Turkish capital Istanbul for talks expected to focus on humanitarian assistance.

Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a coffee table at an Ankara hotel on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference. There were no immediate details on the talks which lasted for some 40 minutes.

Kremlin:



- President Putin is open to talks on Ukraine

- Achieving our goals by political & diplomatic means is preferable

'Urban fighting' escalates in Ukraine's Soledar town

The head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner has said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out despite a Russian onslaught.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.

"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow," he added, giving no further details.

US Patriot training confirms participation in conflict: Russian envoy

US plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia's ambassador to the United States has said.

"The decision of the US defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington's de facto participation in theUkrainian conflict on the side of Kiev's Nazi criminals," Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Antonov said the real aim of the US administration was to "inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians". A US official, speaking earlier on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in the coming weeks.

