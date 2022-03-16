Fast News

Ukraine sees possible room for compromise in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces step up their attacks across the country on the 21st day of the military campaign.

A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Ukraine says another Russian general killed in fighting

Ukraine has said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Major General Oleg Mityaev died on Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn't name him.

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorised rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said. There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.

Ukraine official: Russia takes 500 hostage in Mariupol hospital

Russian troops have seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russians troops drove 400 people from neighboring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.

The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said. "It's impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies