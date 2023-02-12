Fast News

Head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group says it could take two years for Moscow to control whole of two eastern Ukrainian regions whose capture it has stated as key goal of conflict — now in its 354th day.

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar shell at the frontline position near the Vuhledar town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 12, 2023

2311 GMT — Fighting rages in Ukraine's east

Ukraine's forces have hold defence along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kiev's top military commander said.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US General Mark Milley.

"We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."

Zaluzhnyi did not specify where the gains were. He added that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, tying to "stabilise" the frontline around the town.

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders.

