Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kiev says, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident, as fighting enters its 270th day.

Moscow denies that its armed forces deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure. (AFP Archive)

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Ukraine says power supplies under control

Ukrainian electricity supplies are under control despite a series of Russian attacks on power-generating infrastructure and there is no need to panic, the Energy Ministry has said.

Separately, the head of DTEK, the country's largest private energy company, said there was no need for people to leave Ukraine.

Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system and Kiev authorities said on Friday that a complete shutdown of the capital's power grid was possible.

"Denying the panicky statements spread by social networks and online media, we assure you that the situation with the energy supply is difficult, but under control," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies