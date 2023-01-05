Fast News

Kiev says significant Russian losses mean Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year, as fighting between the European neighbours enters its 315th day.

A soldier from Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG while conducting manoeuvres near the front line in eastern Ukraine. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Ukraine calls on allies to send heavy weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for promising light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles, saying it showed the need for other allies to provide heavier weapons.

"This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners. There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," he said.

Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline.

US not 'hand-wringing' over attack on Russians



The United States is not "hand-wringing" over the mass casualties of Russian soldiers in a Ukrainian attack reportedly using US-supplied artillery, a senior White House official has said.

The New Year's strike hit a building in the occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka being used as a barracks. Russia has officially conceded there were 89 deaths — already an unusually high number — while Ukraine's military estimates that nearly 400 soldiers died.

Following criticism in Russia over the use of US-delivered weaponry by Ukrainian defenders, including in the Makiivka strike, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia is to blame.

There is no "hand-wringing by the administration at all. This is a war. They have been invaded and they (Ukrainians) are striking back and defending themselves," Kirby said. "Russian soldiers in their territory are legitimate targets for Ukrainian military action, period."

