Head of Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region says Wagner units were advancing in Bakhmut town and Kiev says fighting there and in a second town was growing fiercer as conflict rolls into its 337th day.

A Russian soldier flanks a Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system on combat duty in Luhansk region in Russian-controlled Ukraine. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 26, 2023

2100 GMT — Zelenskyy seeks long-range missiles, jets from West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wanted the West to send long-range missiles and jets to his war-torn country to help repel Russian troops.

"I've spoken with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Zelenskyy said after the United States and Germany announced they would send heavy tanks to Ukraine.

"We must also open deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important — we must expand our cooperation in artillery," Zelenskyy said, also adding Ukraine needed jets. "This is a dream. And this is a task."

Zelenskyy has said that the key to supplying tanks for Ukraine's war effort was speed and sufficient numbers.

Giving Odessa UNESCO status 'politically motivated': Russia

Moscow has decried a "politically motivated" decision by UNESCO to add the historic centre of Ukraine's port city of Odessa to its World Heritage List.

The Foreign Ministry accused a group of Western countries of pushing through a "politically motivated" decision in violation of the standard procedures.

"It was prepared hastily, without respecting the current high standards of UNESCO," the Foreign Ministry said.

