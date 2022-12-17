Fast News

Fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes batter Ukraine, worsening dire conditions for its residents and provoking accusations of "war crimes" from European Union as fighting goes into its 296th day.

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building reportedly damaged by a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih on December 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Zelenskyy seeks better air defence systems from allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes and he again urged western allies to supply Kiev with more and better air defence systems.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was strong enough to bounce back.

"Whatever the rocket worshippers from Moscow are counting on, it still won't change the balance of power in this war," he said.

Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the fighting, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kiev to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies