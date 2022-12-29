Fast News

Heavy fighting rages around Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, now largely in ruins, and around Svatove and Kreminna cities, where Ukrainian forces are trying to break Russian defensive lines as fighting enters its 308th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians haven't lost their humanity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months," he said.

"And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead."

Zelenskyy has been pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia fully respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.

But the Kremlin rejected the plan, repeating its stance that the Kiev government must accept Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

