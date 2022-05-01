Fast News

US challenges Russia by asking Congress for $33 billion and training Ukrainian forces in Germany to support Kiev's fight against Moscow as the conflict enters 67th day.

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Russia: Ukraine shells Kherson, kills civilians

Russia's Defence Ministry has said shelling by Ukraine's forces of villages in the Kherson region has killed and injured civilians, the Russian RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said Ukrainian forces shelled a school, a kindergarten and a cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka. It gave no information on how many people were killed or injured, or when the shelling took place.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report.

Zelenskyy: Russia has lost 23,000 soldiers in 'senseless war'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die.

"The occupiers are gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country. They brought reinforcements to the Kharkiv region, trying to increase pressure in Donbass. They have lost more than 23,000 soldiers in the battles of this senseless war for Russia. But they do not stop."

"The Russian command is well aware that thousands more Russian soldiers will be killed and thousands wounded in the coming weeks. But why do the Russian soldiers need this? Why do their families need this? Russian commanders lie to their soldiers when they say that they have some serious penalties for refusing to fight. And at the same time they do not tell them, for example, about the preparation of additional refrigerators for storage of corpses by the Russian army."

Azov Regiment: 20 civilians evacuated from Mariupol

Some women and children were evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian official and Russian state news organizations said, but hundreds are believed to remain trapped with little food or water.

A top official with the ultra-nationalist group, Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians were evacuated during a ceasefire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group. There was no confirmation from the UN.

“These are women and children,” Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel. He also called for the evacuation of the wounded, “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed.”

UK: Russia's 'troll farms' spread misinformation

The British Foreign Office has said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the conflict in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.

"We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations."

Russia says the Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war that largely ignores Moscow's concerns about the enlargement of NATO and what it says is the persecution of Russian speakers in Ukraine, something denied by Kiev.

