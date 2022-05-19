Fast News

Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russia will not stop with Ukraine, where fighting stretches to its 85th day.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one

Ukrainian forces have shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn, killing at least one civilian and injuring others, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.

Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.

"Another enemy attack on Tyotkino, which took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy. At the moment, we know of at least one civilian death," Starovoit said, adding that others were wounded and receiving medical attention.

Captured 21-year-old Russian soldier admitted he was guilty of charges, including war crimes and premeditated murder of a civilian in Kiev court. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said they had no information about a Russian soldier accused of killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XOWox5rsSc — TRT World (@trtworld) May 18, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia made 'catastrophic mistakes' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "catastrophic mistakes" have been made by Russia during its military aggression on Ukraine.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kiev, Zelenskyy said that the Russian Army has allegedly started to use laser weapons systems due to a lack of missiles.

"This clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion," he said, adding the Russian Army fired missiles at Mykolaiv and also at Dnipro on Wednesday.

Russia using prototype of new laser weapon

Russia has begun using the prototype of a new laser weapon in Ukraine that is capable of hitting a target 5 kilometres away, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

The state news agency Tass quoted Borisov as saying on national television that the prototype of a new laser weapon was tested on Tuesday against a drone and incinerated it within five seconds.

Borisov said a new generation of laser weapons will eventually allow Russia to conserve its expensive long-range missiles.

Türkiye: Ukraine conflict should end to ensure hunger crisis does not worsen

Türkiye has called for international collaboration to ensure that the fighting in Ukraine does not worsen the hunger crisis.

Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting on "Global Food Security-Call to Action" at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that Russia's aggression in Ukraine poses a significant challenge "as both countries are major global food suppliers and decreasing their ability to produce and export will directly impact global food security."

"We need international collaboration to ensure that this war doesn't worsen the hunger crisis. This is yet another reason why we should end this war and we should work for the peaceful resolution of conflicts," said Cavusoglu.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies