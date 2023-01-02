Fast News

Ukrainian officials say Russian drones targeted energy infrastructure facilities in the capital Kiev in early morning attacks as the conflict enters its 312th day.

Russia has carried out air strikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October. (AA)

Monday, January 2, 2023

At least 22 drones shot down over Ukrainian capital during air raid

At least 22 drones were shot down over Ukraine's capital Kiev, amid an air raid alert sounded in multiple regions of the country, the city's military administration said.

"As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. There are emergency power outages in the city. Accordingly, there are de-energized heat supply facilities," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a separate statement on Telegram.

"According to the Air Defense Forces, 40 kamikaze drones were heading for Kiev at night. 15 were destroyed over neighbouring regions, with three (shot down) in the Kiev region and 22 drones over the capital," Klitschko added.

Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.

Ukraine's drone attack damages power facility in Russia's Bryanskregion - local governor

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said, adding that there were no casualties.

"A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"All emergency services are on site. As a result of the strike, the power supply facility was damaged, and there is no electricity."

Overnight strikes by Russia on Kiev damages energy infrastructure facilities, causing power and heating outages – Mayor Vitali Klitschko pic.twitter.com/A84w1zbloH — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 2, 2023

Russian drones hit critical infrastructure in Kiev - officials

A fresh aerial strike has targeted Kiev, after a New Year's day marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people in the capital and other cities.

The capital was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT) to retreat to bomb shelters.

"The air defence (system) is working. As of this minute, 16 air targets already have been shot down over the capital," it announced on the messaging app Telegram. "The air alert continues, stay in shelters!"

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kiev's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services had been dispatched.

For live updates from Sunday (January 1), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies