Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped in the conflict zone — now in its 109th day.

This photograph taken on June 11, 2022 shows rockets for the Ukrainian BM-21 Grad, a multiple rocket launcher, in a field near Izyum, south of Kharkiv, amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Beijing opposes giving weapons to Russia against Ukraine — China

China has never provided any material support to Russia in the Ukraine crisis, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

The Chinese defence minister made a point of saying China supported peace talks and opposed "providing weapons, applying maximum pressure".

"What is the root cause of this crisis? Who is the mastermind behind this? Who loses the most? And who stands to gain the most? Who is promoting peace and who is adding fuel to the fire? I think we all know the answers to these questions," he said, without addressing them or stating China's position.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies