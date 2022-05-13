Fast News

Relatives of Ukrainian fighters trapped in Azovstal steel plant call for fresh efforts to save them as fierce fighting in the eastern European country enters its 79th day.

Images suggest that Russia has lost armoured manoeuvre elements of at least one battalion tactical group, Britain said. (AP)

Friday, May 13, 2022

Ukrainian forces prevented attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass, Britain says

Ukrainian forces have successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass, the British defence ministry has said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

Images suggest that Russia has lost armoured manoeuvre elements of at least one battalion tactical group and the deployed pontoon bridging equipment while crossing the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Britain said in its intelligence update.

US: Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians

The United States has accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to Moscow's assault.

The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.

"The United States assesses that Russia's forces have relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing in these 'filtration camps,' and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory, sometimes without telling evacuees of their final destination," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies