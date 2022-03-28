Fast News

Ukraine makes an exasperated plea for Western weapons, and Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of eastern Donbas region, raising fears of a divided Ukraine as fighting enters its 33rd day.

A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armoured car in the suburbs of Kiev, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military assault on Ukraine. (AFP)

Monday, March 28, 2022

Zelenskyy outlines agenda of fresh talks with Russia

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Türkiye this week will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his nation in his nightly address.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome."

Ukraine is prepared to consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia including nuclear-free status, he said, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin must meet with him to seek an end to the fighting.

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter's question while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/Kcdz5q4XPm — TRT World (@trtworld) March 27, 2022

Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

US President Joe Biden has said that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies