Fast News

Ukraine finds a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izyum that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago, officials say, as fighting rolls into its 205th day.

Artillery shells lay on a field as Ukranian soldiers walk near a self-propelled 203mm cannon "2s7 Pion" on the southern frontline of Ukraine. (AFP)

Friday, September 16, 2022

US announces $600M in new military aid for Ukraine

The White House has approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, as Washington moves to support Kiev's counteroffensive against Russia's invasion force.

The aid consists of equipment and services, as well as training, the executive branch said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including the type of weapons provided.

Since Russia entered Ukraine in February, the United States has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Kiev.

This latest US announcement comes two weeks after the Ukrainian army began to wage a massive counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine finds a mass grave in recaptured Izyum city

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recaptured city of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that more information should be available on Friday.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," he said.

"We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused," he said, without giving details on the number of bodies found or their cause of death. "We need to have more clear and verified information tomorrow."

Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on every body.

"I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)... 440 bodies were buried in one place," Bolvinov said.

Report: Large part of Ukraine grain storage lost in war



Ukraine has lost nearly 15 percent of its grain storage capacity in the war with Russia, threatening its role as a key food supplier to the world, a new report has said.

The US government-backed Conflict Observatory said Russians had seized 6.24 million tonnes worth of food storage capacity, and that another 2.25 million tonnes of capacity in Ukrainian hands had been destroyed.

In total, the war has removed around 8.5 million of Ukraine's 58-million-tonne storage capacity, threatening the country's future ability to get crucial supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to the world market, according to the report.

For live updates from Thursday (September 15), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies