Russia claims to have captured a village just north of Bakhmut, a city it is trying to surround in a major push for what would be its biggest battlefield prize in Ukraine since last summer as fighting enters its 343rd day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

US readies new Ukraine aid package — Reuters

The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time and other munitions and weapons, two US officials briefed on the matter have told the Reuters news agency.

The weapons aid is expected to be announced as soon as later this week, the officials said. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defence systems, precision guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added.

One of the officials said that a portion of the package, $1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows President Joe Biden's administration to get weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.

The funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), which have a range of 150 km. The United States has rebuffed requests for the 297-km range ATACMS missile.

The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russia further behind its lines.

The new weapon aid is expected to include precision guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons. (Reuters Archive)

