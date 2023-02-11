Fast News

Russian missiles hit power facilities across Ukraine as US President Biden prepares to visit Poland from February 20-22 to show support for Kiev ahead of first anniversary of Russia's offensive — now in its 353rd day.

Retired foreign military professionals conduct a military exercise for Ukrainian service members outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 10, 2023. (Reuters)

We still have to work to get arms we need — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine had secured important understandings and "good signals" during his tour of European capitals but more work was needed to get the weapons his country needed.

"London, Paris, Brussels — everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

"This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our cooperation — fighter aircraft. But we have to continue to work on this."

It was the joint task of Ukrainians, he said, to "take everything that was said and agreed and transform it into concrete supplies, concrete documents, concrete new lines of cooperation".

