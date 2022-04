Fast News

US says Russia has given up on conquering Kiev after its forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military, as EU brings new sanctions against Moscow and fighting continues on the 44th day.

Russian forces have recently withdrawn from territory in the north and around the capital Kiev after announcing a push to capture the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (AFP)

Friday, April 8, 2022

30 killed, 100 injured in Ukraine train station strike: Ukraine

More than 30 people have been killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company has said.

"This is a deliberate attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," Alexander Kamyshin wrote on social media.

The governor of Donetsk region said thousands of civilians were at the train station waiting to evacuate when the rocket struck.

Governor: Ukraine forces control Sumy region

Ukrainian forces are in control of the entire northeast region of Sumy along the border with Russia, its governor has said, warning residents against returning while it was being cleared of mines.

"The area is free of orcs," Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on social media, referring to Russian troops. "The region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared," he said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk said Russia was accumulating forces in eastern Ukraine but had not broken through Ukrainian defences.

EU imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia, according to two EU officials. It follows a similar move by the US.

The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans.

The two EU officials from different EU member countries spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the updated list of sanctions has not been published yet.

Türkiye, British, Italian defence ministers to meet in Istanbul

The defence ministers of Türkiye, Britain and Italy will meet in Istanbul to discuss Russia's attacks on Ukraine and security ties between the three NATO allies, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini will visit Istanbul at the invitation of their Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

"At the meeting, where an exchange of views will be carried out on defence and security relations between the countries and on regional issues, developments in Ukraine are also expected to be discussed," the statement said.

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine: FAO

World food prices have hit an all-time high in March with Russia's assault on Ukraine sending "shocks" through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has said.

"World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March to reach their highest levels ever..," the FAO said in a statement.

The FAO's food price index, which reported a record in February, surged by 12.6 percent last month, "making a giant leap to a new highest level since its inception in 1990", the UN agency said.

Slovak PM, top EU leaders visit Ukraine capital

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and two top European Union officials are in Kiev looking to shore up the bloc’s support for Ukraine.

Heger said in a tweet that he, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief have come with trade and humanitarian aid proposals.

Part of that, Heger says, is “to offer options for transporting grains, including wheat.” Ukraine is a major world wheat supplier and Russia’s attacks on Ukraine is creating shortages, notably in the Middle East.

Ukraine grain harvest to be 20% less than last year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said this year's grain harvest is likely to be 20 percent less than last year because of a reduced sowing area following Russia's assault.

He said there was a shortage of fuel for farmers but Ukraine knew how to keep them supplied. He also said Ukraine had large stocks of grain, cereals and vegetable oil, and could feed its population.

Macron warns of 'difficult scenes' to come in Donbass

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he expects Russian forces to step up their attacks in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine in the coming weeks, leading to further "difficult scenes" after the reported atrocities against civilians near Kiev.

"This war is unfortunately not going to stop in the coming days," Macron told RTL radio, adding that he saw little chance of "diplomatic concessions" from Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime soon.

Macron acknowledged like other Western leaders that Putin's retreat from areas near Kiev could presage a focus on capturing areas in the east and south to create a land link between Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass.

Japan says expelling eight Russian diplomats, officials

Japan has said it will expel eight Russian diplomats and officials, calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine "categorically unacceptable" and a violation of international law.

"As a result of our country's comprehensive judgment, we have requested the expulsion of eight diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Japan and officials from the Office of the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono said.

Latvia blacklists 15 Russians, Belarusians

Latvia has blacklisted 15 citizens of Russia and Belarus on grounds that their activities pose a threat to the nation’s national security.

A list of nine Russians and six Belarus citizens was given by Latvia’s State Security Service to Interior Minister Marija Golubeva.

The State Security Service said they include people who “may be involved in obtaining intelligence or providing support for Russia’s foreign policy interests."

Russia has suffered ‘significant losses of troops’ in Ukraine

Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

"This is a huge tragedy for us," he told SkyNews TV in an interview.

Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine: UK

Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence has said.

At least some of these Russian forces will be transferred to east Ukraine to fight in the Donbass, the Ministry of Defence.

The forces will require replenishment before being deployed further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week, the ministry added.

The ministry said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izium, which remains under their control.

US blacklists Russian shipbuilder and diamond mining company

The United States has blacklisted two Russian state-owned enterprises, United Shipbuilding Corp and the Alrosa diamond mining company, denying them access to the US financial system over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the images emerging as Russian troops withdraw from parts of Ukraine an "outrage" to humanity, as he hailed Moscow's expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council.

"Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine," Biden said in a statement. "The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed –– in some cases having their bodies desecrated –– are an outrage to our common humanity."

